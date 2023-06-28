Kasese attack: Govt hands over 11 bodies to families after DNA tests

Government has handed over 11 bodies of students, who were killed by suspected ADF rebels in Kasese District, to their families after DNA tests.

On June 16, insurgents linked to the rebel outfit crossed to Uganda from DR Congo and killed 37 students of Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Secondary School and six community members.

However, 17 of the deceased students were burnt beyond recognition, prompting the government to carry out DNA tests.

Samples were taken from parents who claimed their children were missing. Following the DNA tests, police spokesperson Fred Enanga on Monday revealed that security agencies had matched and successfully identified only 11 of the 17 bodies.

ACP Andrew Mubiru, the director of Forensic Services at the Uganda Police Force, who led the team to deliver bodies yesterday, said samples of six bodies did not match their would-be parents, adding that police would have to take more samples from other relatives for more DNA tests.

While handing over the bodies to the families, Mr Mubiru advised relatives to bury the victims immediately since their bodies had started going bad.

“We have tried to do sufficient padding to ensure the bodies do not leak, we ask you to go and bury your loved ones right away,” he said.

Mr Mubiru further revealed that they are now tasked with identifying seven bodies after one body was discovered by the Uganda People’s Defence Forces while hunting ADF insurgents in the jungles of DR Congo.

He appealed to more relatives, especially the mothers, to go to Bwera Police Station and take more samples for DNA tests.

Family solance

Mr James Sibasi and his family members had braved the scorching afternoon sun to receive the body of Felix Mumbere.

Mr Sibasi said whereas they have now received the body, the long wait has traumatised the family.

“I am happy we are finally going to give Felix a decent burial. However, it has taken us 10 days to take care of family members and preparing food for the mourners. This situation has drained all the resources we had,” Mr Sibasi said.

He appealed to the government for support in meeting some of the expenses incurred at the burial and during the long wait for their son to be identified.

Family in waiting

For Mr Aganatia Syaipuma Bwambale of Kighenge Village in Kitabu Sub-county, the wait goes on as the body of their child, Roggers Muhindo, was not identified.

“We had hoped that we would get our son today, but unfortunately he was not among the eleven who are here today. I have now brought two of his [deceased] aunties and the two brothers so that experts collect samples for DNA to ascertain if he is among the remaining six bodies. If he is not among the six, then we shall know that he was also abducted,” he said.

Mr Bwambale, however, appealed to the security agencies to expedite the process of identifying the bodies.

Mr Ronald Mumbere, the elder brother to Surprise Yunasi (still missing), said they have lost hopes of getting his body.

“At first, they collected samples from his mother and father and they all failed to match. We have now lost hope of finding him because my samples were taken too, but they haven’t matched,’’ Mr Mumbere said.

The State minister for ICT and National Guidance, Mr Godfrey Baluku Kabbyanga, asked families whose children are yet to be identified to remain calm and cooperate with the security agencies by providing more blood samples.

Mr Kabbyanga added that the government plans to provide Shs5 million to every family that lost their loved one to cater for the funeral expenses.

“We are in coordination with the Education ministry and very soon the money will be released,” he said.

Mr Kabbyanga appealed to the people of Kasese to remain vigilant and report to authorities any suspicious elements within their communities.

Reported by Jerome Kule Bitswande,