Kasese school attack: Charred bodies of 11 students identified

Police have so far identified 11 out of 17 students who were burnt to death in a dormitory at Lhubiriha Secondary School that was attacked by suspected armed rebels on June 16, 2023.

Authorities said Monday that the night attack victims’ identities were revealed after their remains were subjected to DNA picked from their relatives by the Directorate of Forensic Services comprising officers from both police and the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

The students at the school located in Nyabugando cell, Nyabugando ward, Mpondwe Lhubiriha Town Council, in Kasese District in western Uganda, were burnt beyond recognition, during the tragic terror attack.

The assailants also hacked to death 20 other students and five community members. One of the women hacked in the attack as the assailants raided the school neighborhood also succumbed to injuries the following day, bringing the toll to 43, according to police.

Addressing journalists at the police headquarters in Naguru, Kampala, police spokesperson, Fred Enanga urged parents of the victims who have been identified to link up with the forensic and medical teams at Bwera hospital mortuary tomorrow (June 27) to get the remains of their loved ones.

The relatives whose DNA was matched with the victims are; Roset Komuhangi, Sylivia Biira, Yasin Baluku, Grace Kahindo, Rose Mary Biira, Rebecca Muhindo, Kyakimwa Nyesi, Wilson Mbabazi & Christine Tumuhise.

Others are Jane Ithungu, Kule Ngindona and Kabugho Pelegina

Meanwhile, relatives of the remaining six victims have been advised to send their biological mothers, maternal aunts and or maternal grandparents to Bwera Police Station to submit DNA samples.

“The burial arrangements are being coordinated by government, through the Ministry of Education and Sports,” Mr Enanga said.

Rescues

On Friday, the Commander of Operation Shujaa in DR Congo, Maj Gen Dick Olum, said the army had not rescued any student from the rebels.