Govt imposes quarantine in anthrax-affected districts

Government has imposed a ban on the sale and movement of livestock in Bududa, Manafwa, and Namisindwa districts in a bid to contain the spread of anthrax.

The disease was confirmed in Bududa District last week and has so far killed one person, according to the Bududa District Health Officer, Dr Imelda Tumuhaire.

She added that at least 13 others have been infected with the disease and 18 animals have succumbed to it.

The most affected sub-counties in the Bududa are Bunatsami, Bushika, Nalwanza, Bufuma and Nangako Town Council.

In a May 27 letter, the Commissioner of Animal Health, Dr Anna Rose Ademun, said the quarantine will remain until a comprehensive vaccination exercise is carried out in the affected districts.

“Total quarantine restrictions are hereby imposed on Bududa, Manafwa and Namisindwa districts with immediate effect,” the letter reads in part.

She added: “Livestock markets, slaughter places, including butcheries and animal shows are also closed with immediate effect until further notice.”

Ms Ademun, who is also the chief veterinary officer, directed farmers, veterinary staff, police and other enforcement agencies to enforce the quarantine restriction to stop the soread of the disease.

In an interview with Daily Monitor on Monday, the Bududa Resident District Commissioner, Mr Emmy Mitala, said some people are still smuggling meat and milk to Mbale City despite the ban.

He added that the district has a challenge of manpower to man roadblocks.

“But, we have engaged our neighbouring districts to enforce the quarantine so that the disease is contained,”Mr Mitala said.

The Bududa District Police Commander, Mr Hilary Nuwahereza, said they have changed the mode of operations in order to arrest people smuggling milk and meat from the affected districts to Mbale.

“We carried out an operation in Bushika market and impounded two cows and a pig. We have also recovered four jerry cans of milk going to Mbale,” Mr Nuwahereza, said.