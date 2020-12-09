Govt in drive to popularize human rights enforcement law

By Eve Muganga More by this Author

Government through Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) has embarked on drive to popularize human rights enforcement Act 2019.

The commission’s acting chairperson, Dr Katebalirwe Amooti has appealed to Ugandans to always point out all human rights violators whenever they occur without fear or favor but for the good of our country.

“During the lockdown, there were serious challenges, not only to the security agencies and different institutions of government but all of us in this country. Some individuals had challenges which involved violation of people’s rights. Although this law wasn’t effectively operational, it had already been put in place but we had other laws which were applicable to address those issues of alleged human rights violations .Therefore, I appeal to all government organisations which are responsible to take appropriate action to deal with the alleged human rights violations,” he said.

He said this during a workshop to popularise the Human rights enforcement Act 2019 at Imperial Gold View Hotel in Entebbe.

According to him, the commission is obligated to conduct programmes of education and information to enhance respect of human rights, create awareness on the constitution and the obligations it places on duty bearers, implement and oversee programmes to inculcate in the citizens awareness of their civic responsibilities and an appreciation of their rights and obligations as free people.

He said the commission has embarked on plans to revive the law which is aimed at ensuring that the human rights listed in the constitution are respected, seek to reduce the role the executive plays in enforcing human rights and also make individuals and the government more accountable to the judiciary when it comes to implementing human rights decisions.

The training involved members of security agencies, law enforcement, justice institutions and public defenders because of their required role in upholding human rights. They were tasked to actualise the objectives of the law, to ultimately improve the general observance of human rights in Uganda.

Mr Douglas Singiza, the Chief Magistrate Nakawa said ,"Someone may think all along we weren't enforcing human rights, but judiciary by its inception has been enforcing and protecting human rights . The only challenge had been what mechanism used to enforce human rights."








