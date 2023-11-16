Govt launches health information and digital health strategic plan

The government launched the Uganda Health Information and Digital Health Strategic Plan 2021/2025 to foster a responsive, resilient and people-centred health system to promote their well-being.

The Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, said the technology is an essential solution in the pursuit of digital health, calling upon innovators to come up with more ways to facilitate the service, such as Rocket Health among others.

“We are witnessing a digital revolution that holds immense promise for improving patients’ outcomes, enhancing the efficiency of health care delivery and ultimately transforming the way we approach wellness. Digital health is not merely a technological advancement, it’s a commitment to delivering patient-centred care. Integrating technology, data analytics and artificial intelligence allows us to personalize treatment plans, predict health risks and engage patients in their healthcare journey like never before,” she said.

The minister also called for collaboration and inclusivity to ensure the digital health plan reaches everyone in the country while providing sufficient healthcare for all.

She also warned against misuse of the health technological advancement at the expense of the communities whose primary expectation is better healthcare and safety.

“As we explore the latest advancements, let us not forget the ultimate goal which is to improve the health and wellbeing of our communities. Digital Health is a means to that end, a powerful tool in our hands. Let us use it wisely, ethically and unwavering commitments to the welfare of those we serve,” Dr Aceng said.

On October 13 and 14, medics conducted a two-day National Digital Health engagement in Kampala dubbed ‘Leveraging digital health to improve efficiency and service delivery,’ supported by Makerere University School of Public Health and Huawei, among others.

The event brought together thought leaders, policymakers, researchers, innovators, practitioners, the private sector, digital health vendors, consumers and funders to discuss Uganda’s progress in implementing digital health initiatives and how the country can tap into opportunities presented by digital health.