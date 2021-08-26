Govt moves to pay people affected by bridge works

By Marko Taibot More by this Author

The government has set aside up to Shs1.64 billion for compensating people who have been affected by the construction works on Laropi Bridge in Moyo District.

The Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) is set to begin building Laropi Bridge. It will be located at a spot where the Atiak-Laropi-Afogi road (currently under construction) intersects with River Nile at the Moyo-Adjumani border.

In November 2019, a team from Unra met different stakeholders of the two districts to examine the prospects of the bridge on the River Nile and carry out a comprehensive assessment of the affected people.

A copy of Unra’s resettlement action plan that Daily Monitor has seen indicates that Shs1.64 billion has been earmarked to compensate the project-affected persons.

Whereas the proposed budget for livelihood restoration and improvement is Shs1.2 billion, the budget is also inclusive of a 15 per cent disturbance allowance, the report states.

The report also details that the project will directly affect 24 households, 28 permanent structures, 17 semi-permanent structures, 19 temporary structures, 5 graves as well as 58 businesses currently established in the 24.9 acres of land mapped for the works.

The upgrading of the 66km Atiak-Laropi road was launched in September 2020. The 53.8 million euro (Shs235b) project is a loan from the European Union.

The government secured a grant financing from the EU in 2017 before the bidding process started in December 2018.

According to Unra, the works will see the road upgraded from gravel to class II bitumen standard with a carriageway width of 7m and 2.0m wide shoulders on either side.

The road connects Amuru and Adjumani to the South Sudan border. It runs through the trading centres of Dzaipi and Pakele, and Adjumani Town up to Omi Landing Site on River Nile.

Last year during the launch, Mr Allan Ssempebwa, the Unra spokesperson, disclosed that the road is part of the Development Initiative for Northern Uganda (DINU) programme that is being funded by the European Union.

Background

