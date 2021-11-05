Govt moves to regulate charges for Covid treatment

The Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, has said her ministry is in the final stages of creating harmonised and affordable medical bills for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Dr Aceng said the move follows a court order that demanded that the ministry regulates the bills.

“The ruling of the court gave me powers to regulate Covid-19 treatment bills. We have been working on the prices and we shall soon come up with prices,” Dr Aceng said yesterday while launching a hub for the Center for Health, Human Rights and Development (CEHURD), a civil society organisation.

The High Court in Kampala issued orders in August.

“...An order is hereby issued against the respondents to intervene by making regulations on fees chargeable by hospitals on management and treatment of persons suffering from Covid-19,” ruled Justice Phillip Odoki on August 7.

“Secondly, an order is issued compelling the second respondent (Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council) to make recommendations to the ministry of health on reasonable fees for persons seeking and accessing Covid-19 treatment from hospitals,” he added.



Background

The court orders arose out of a case filed by Mr Moses Mulumba, the executive director of CEHURD, who had sought court’s intervention over high medical bills that private hospitals were charging Covid-19 patients at the time.