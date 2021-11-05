Govt moves to regulate charges for Covid treatment

The Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng. PHOTO/ FILE

By  Anthony Wesaka

The Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, has said her ministry is in the final stages of creating harmonised and affordable medical bills for treatment of Covid-19 patients.
Dr Aceng said the move follows a court order that demanded that the ministry regulates the bills.
“The ruling of the court gave me powers to regulate Covid-19 treatment bills. We have been working on the prices and we shall soon come up with prices,” Dr Aceng said yesterday while launching a hub for the Center for Health, Human Rights and Development (CEHURD),  a civil society organisation.

