Govt negotiations delay Katonga bridge works

Prolonged negotiations between government and China Communications Construct Company Ltd (CCCC) have delayed the plan to erect a steel bridge at River Katonga on the Kampala-Masaka highway, Daily Monitor has established.

Sources within the Works ministry said despite engaging in a series of meetings, both parties have not yet agreed on the contractual terms.

“The whole issue rotates around money, both parties haven’t agreed on the contract sum and it is the reason work is not moving as expected,” a source at the Works ministry, who preferred anonymity to speak freely about the project, said on Monday.

Currently, a section of the bridge is only used by light vehicles, including commuter taxis, saloon cars, and minibuses.

Heavy cargo lorries, trailers, and 69-seater buses are still using the diversion route through the districts of Butambala, Gomba, Sembabule, Bukomansimbi, and Kalungu to connect to Masaka.

Mr Allan Ssempebwa, the spokesperson of Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra), confirmed that the negotiations are still ongoing.

“A lot of work is being done internally, like looking at the final project design and how much the contractor will need to have the whole work done. So, I call upon Ugandans to remain patient as we sort out all these issues,’’ he said.

Kampala-Masaka highway is one of the busiest roads in the country with an average daily traffic count of about 30,000 vehicles. It is the main gateway to the DR Congo, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Burundi, handling major cargo to and fro.

In June, CCCC embarked on erecting a temporary steel bridge at River Katonga that can be used by all vehicles, however, work is moving at a snail’s pace. At first, Unra said the works were slow because the contractor had to first relocate four electric poles, an exercise that was completed a couple of weeks ago.

While inspecting the River Ssezibwa bridge in Kayunga District at the weekend with the Fianace ministry officials, Unra executive director Allen Kagina said the government will soon table a supplementary budget in Parliament to secure funds for the construction of Ssezibwa and Katonga bridges.

However, Ms Kagina did not disclose how much money is needed for both projects.

At the upstream of River Katonga where culverts were washed away, cutting off Villa Maria –Kabulasoke Road, which connects the districts of Kalungu and Gomba, the restoration works have also been delayed with no contractor on site.

Background

On May 13, the floods damaged the culverts over River Katonga paralysing transport between Kalungu and Gomba.

Currently, motorists from Kalungu connecting to Gomba use the Sembabule –Kisozi-Kifampa Road or Masaka-Kampala Road and branch off from Kayambwe in Mpigi District, which makes the journey longer by 120 kms and 95kms respectively.