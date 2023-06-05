Construction of steel bridge at Katonga kicks off 

The Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) has started erecting a temporary steel bridge at River Katonga on the Kampala-Masaka highway which can be used by all vehicles.

Last week, a section of the bridge was reopened but is used by only light vehicles.

Heavy cargo lorries, trailers and buses are still using the diversion route through the districts of Butambala,Gomba Sembabule, Bukomansimbi, Kalungu to connect to Masaka.

Mr Allan Ssempebwa said on Sunday that the planned steel bridge is phase II of the bridge restoration efforts and works will last two months.

“Like we have been telling the public, the steel bridge is also temporary and construction is going to take between one to two months ,good enough it will be used by all vehicles ,then after that , focus will be building a raised permanent pre-stressed concrete bridge whose construction will take one and half years ,”he said.

As a result of ongoing construction works, Ssempebwa warned that motorists will occasionally be interrupted, sometimes delayed for some minutes at the bridge.

“There will be occasional traffic disruption as the contractor [CCCC] prepares for and carries out this phase of work but we urge them[motorists] to bear with us because whatever we are doing is in their best interest,” he added.

Mr Emmanuel Kakuru, an engineer with CCCC said their work is likely to be delayed as they wait for Uganda Electricity Transmission Company to relocate six high voltage electricity towers which are located in the area where they plan to erect the steel bridge.

“If those responsible for the electricity towers swiftly relocate them, fixing the steel bridge will take us only one month,” he said.