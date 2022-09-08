Govt plans patriotism lectures in universities

The government has finalised plans to introduce patriotism lectures in all universities and other institutions of higher learning across the country.

The Minister for Presidency, Ms Milly Babalanda, made the remarks on Tuesday during a meeting with Mwangaza African Revolutionary Study Groups, who are charged with the responsibility of teaching ideological principles among university students.

“Very few leaders are performing to people’s expectations, not because they do not qualify with credentials but because they terribly miss out on matters of ideology,” Ms Babalanda said as she called for “a deliberate choice to popularise proper ideological thinking particularly among the young people”.

She added: “NRM party is built on NRM ideology and failure of many of President’s ideas and plans to transform Uganda is caused by leaders who are ideologically bankrupt.”

The minister said NRM was built on four core principles of patriotism, Pan-Africanism, social-economic transformation and democracy.

Ms Babalanda asked Mwangaza African Revolutionary Study Groups to allocate more time to issues of the East African integration during training.

“Today, all the graduates leave college to run to politics when they are not ideologically prepared, so your decision to target universities is a very good one,” Ms Babalanda said, and pledged to rally Resident District Commissioners and Resident City Commissioners to promote and support the initiative in their respective local governments.

Senior presidential advisor, who doubles as the chairperson of Mwangaza governing council, Mr David Mafabi, said the President has consistently identified ideological disorientation as the major bottleneck in Africa’s development.

Mr Mafabi said at least six universities have gained from the Field Outreach Programme.

These are Muni, Arua, Gulu, Lira, Kabale and Makerere University Business School Mbarara campus. Teso, Elgon, Bukedi, Busoga, Rwenzori and central zones are to receive the services in September and October.