Govt seeks to produce Covid vaccines locally

A vial of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Government has asked rich countries to release patent rights protection on Covid-19 vaccines so that African countries can start to manufacture them locally . PHOTO/courtesy

By  Tonny Abet

Government wants foreign developers to waive patent rights on the production of Covid vaccines.

Foreign Affairs minister Gen Jeje Odongo has asked rich countries to release patent rights protection on Covid-19 vaccines so that African countries can start to manufacture them locally and  increase jab intake.
This comes amid repeated proclamations by President Museveni that the country’s scientists are working very hard to develop local Covid-19 vaccine.

