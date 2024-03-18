Govt set to establish new authority for food safety

The government through the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF), is set to introduce a new authority to harmonise regulation and enforcement of food safety and quality standards.

During a three-day consultative retreat on the principles for the Food and Agriculture Authority in Entebbe at the weekend, the State Minister for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Lt Col (Rtd) Bright Rwamirama, said the authority would harmonise efforts by the government to ensure quality of both agricultural inputs and products.

Col Rwamirama said the consultations are geared towards accumulating extensive input, supplementing the existing framework documents, in order to formulate the core principles of a Bill to be presented to Parliament.

“When the Bill is passed into an Act of Parliament, the Authority will have garnered full legal backing for its existence and operation,” he said.

“The proposed principles shall provide for the establishment of an authority to strengthen governance, administration and regulation of veterinary drugs, agricultural chemicals, devices and food value chains,” he said.

He said the principles shall provide for effective coordination of competent agencies or subject matter specialists involved in the regulation and control of veterinary medicines, agricultural chemicals, devices, and food.

“The principles shall specifically provide for a system for the manufacture, storage, importation, exportation, distribution, advertisement, sale and utilisation of veterinary medicines, agricultural chemicals and devices and food,” Col Rwamirama said.

“The principles shall also provide for a system for producing quality, safe and suitable food for consumption. The system shall encapsulate rule-based Sanitary and Phyto-sanitary management and control approaches that enable compliance of agricultural products to animal and plant health and food safety requirements. This will enhance market access and competitiveness for food and agricultural products,” he added.

The inputs, include agro-chemicals such as pesticides, herbicides and acaricides , and animal drugs and vaccines such as fertilisers and machines used in processing and handling the inputs.

Experts at Kawanda demonstrate how basal fertiliser is applied. Fertilisers are among the inputs subject to regulation and control under the proposed principles for the new Food and Agriculture Authority. Photo | File

Government also received support from Trade in Agriculture Safely and Efficiently in East Africa (TRASE) in mobilising consultants, benchmarking and convening consultative meetings.

The Commissioner for Crop Inspection and Certification, Mr Paul Mwambu, said: “With the right quality of food, Uganda will compete better in the international market, grow existing markets and penetrate new markets.”

The FAO Country Representative, Mr Antonio Querido, said food safety holds paramount importance for Uganda’s economic development. He stressed that it ensures consumer trust and attracts other markets to the food produced in Uganda.