Govt starts anti-graft committees in Sebei

District anti-corruption committees have been set up in the Sebei Sub-region to fight against rampant corruption and abuse of office.

The committees, which will operate under the Directorate of Ethics and Integrity in the Office of the President, were established with support from Action-Aid Uganda.

Cases of corruption and abuse of office have been rampant in the sub-region, which constitutes the districts of Bukwo, Kween, and Kapchorwa.

Mr Kenneth Kauta, the principal ethics officer in the Directorate of Ethics and Integrity, said the committees will be tasked to promote accountability, ethical conduct, service delivery, and effective leadership in order to fight corruption.

“The committees will ensure that the funds are put into good use in local governments and bridge the gaps in order to reduce syndicated corruption,” he said during the launch of the committees in Sebei at the weekend.

Mr Kauta further explained that the committee will also provide a platform through which the offices of the Resident District Commissioner (RDCs) will report cases of corruption.

“It had been observed that most of the local governments had been turned into a hive of corruption thus denying the communities service delivery,” he added.

Mr Kauta said the government sends billions of shillings to districts for service delivery, but instead, technocrats in connivance with leaders embezzle the funds.

The committees called District Integrity Promotion Committees (DIPC) has been rolled out in 95 districts across the country so far.

The RDC of Kween, Mr Hope Atuhaire, said there is gross mismanagement of district funds.

“We cannot run away from the fact that corruption is deep-rooted and it is to our dismay that even the PDM funds are being siphoned or stolen,” he said.

However, Mr Willy Mella Chesilong, a District Executive Committee member, said the fight against corruption should start with a crackdown on errant top government bosses.

“If we are to achieve zero tolerance to corruption, then we shouldn’t spare the big fish in government who have siphoned billions of money,” he said.

The Action Aid field programme assistant, Mr Wilberforce Makeri, said the committees will play a big role in combating corruption, promoting good governance, and fostering the culture of ethics in public service delivery.

Mr Makeri challenged upon members of the public to support government agencies tasked with the duty of fighting corruption.

“There is a lot of corruption at local governments, which requires joint efforts in order to address these challenges,” Mr Makeri said.

The RDC of Bukwo, Ms Bessie Modester Ajilong, said: “The fight against corruption, like in Bukwo is quite a challenging task because you fight single-handedly.”

The chief Administrative officer of Bukwo, Mr Jose Jimmy Lorwor Walambe, said the districts are struggling with inadequate funding to monitor government programmes.

“The district wishes to carry out monitoring, but we are being constrained with finances. We appeal to the government to increase funding,” he said.

Bukwo chairperson Mirisa Cheptegei urged all leaders at different levels to be more committed in the fight against corruption and abuse of office.

Structure

The committees called District Integrity Promotion Committees (DIPC0 will be chaired by the RDC and the Chief Administrative Officer in their respective districts.

Mr Kauta also revealed that plans are underway to transfer the chief administrative officers [CAOs] from local governments to be placed under the Office of the Presidency.