Govt stops mandatory Covid testing of learners

People line up for Covid-19 jabs at Kakoba Health Centre III in Mbarara City yesterday. PHOTO / RAJAB MUKOMBOZI

By  Derrick Wandera

What you need to know:

  • The guidelines provided by experts on the safe reopening of schools do not include mandatory testing of learners, the director of Health Services, Dr Henry Mwebesa, said in a January 6 letter to the Permanent Secretary in the Education ministry.

The government has stopped schools from mandatory testing of learners before their return to class, citing the heavy financial burden it imposes on parents.

