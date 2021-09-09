Govt takes over Mountains of the Moon University

Parliament has approved a motion for government to takeover Mountains of the Moon University (MMU) .

The State minister for Higher Education, Mr John Chrysostom Muyingo, on Tuesday moved the motion, four years after the university private administration applied for takeover.

In 2017, the administration wrote to government to turn the university into a public institution citing hurdles such as high costs of running the university.

Mountains of the Moon University becomes the second private university to be taken over by government after Kabale University in 2019.

Minister Muyigo told Parliament that the move would address the issue of regional balance and equity as there is no public university in Rwenzori Sub-region. Currently there are nine public universities spread across the country.

Last month, President Museveni approved the operationalisation of the Earth and Applied Sciences Public University in Bunyoro Sub- region.

Busoga University is on the waiting list for government take over.

But MPs Solomon Silwany (Bukooli County) and Asuman Basalirwa (Bugiri Municipality) have urged government to fast track the takeover of Busoga University, saying it should have been considered as it applied for takeover first.

Prof Edward Rugumayo, the chancellor of Mountains of the Moon University, while welcoming the development said the institution is better placed to meet the public needs.