Govt targets to vaccinate 4 million people in new campaign

Vaccination will give you a fighting chance against Covid-19. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Elizabeth Kamurungi

What you need to know:

  • The campaign, first launched in November last year, seeks to mobilise Ugandans aged 18 and above to embrace vaccination, as well as dispelling myths surrounding the vaccines.

The Ministry of Health is set to resume the accelerated Covid-19 vaccination campaign to ramp up uptake of vaccines.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.