Govt targets to vaccinate 4 million people in new campaign

The Ministry of Health is set to resume the accelerated Covid-19 vaccination campaign to ramp up uptake of vaccines.

Through the campaign, the ministry is targeting to vaccinate four million Ugandans in one week.

The campaign, first launched in November last year, seeks to mobilise Ugandans aged 18 and above to embrace vaccination, as well as dispelling myths surrounding the vaccines.

The ministry spokesperson, Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, told Sunday Monitor on Friday that the campaign had been paused as the ministry resources were re-focused to the polio mass vaccination drive that kicked off last week.

“Covid-19 vaccination campaigns are to resume in the regions of Karamoja, Bugisu, Bukedi, Busoga and Buganda. The mass accelerated Covid-19 vaccination activities in the above regions are expected to resume from January 29 to February 5. Preparation activities start next week,” Mr Ainebyoona said.

The first phase of the campaign covered the regions of Teso, Lango, Acholi, Kigezi, Rwenzori and parts of Buganda and Ankole sub-regions.

Mr Ainebyoona said this greatly increased vaccinated uptake.

According the ministry, the campaign will give special focus to the elderly. However, the ministry rallied all Ugandans who are 18 and above to embrace vaccination for protection against severe disease.

The aim to vaccinate 22 million people since the launch of the exercise in March 2021 has been delayed by vaccine hesitancy.

As of January 18,12.4 million doses of the vaccine had been administered. Statistics, however, indicate that only a small number of these are fully jabbed.

“There has been slow data capture to reflect these people in the system as fully vaccinated. But people are embracing getting vaccinated. We encourage all those who are due for their second jab to get vaccinated,” Mr Ainebyoona said.