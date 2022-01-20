Wakiso to resume Covid-19 vaccination on Monday

A health worker prepares to vaccinate a woman in Wakiso District recently. PHOTO/JOSEPH KIGGUNDU

By  Joseph Kiggundu

Reporter/ photographer

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The vaccination that had taken a two-week break to allow polio immunization of infants will now only be at health center IIIs and IVs in Wakiso district.

Health authorities have revealed that Wakiso District will resume Covid-19 vaccination on January 24, 2022.

