Wakiso to resume Covid-19 vaccination on Monday

Health authorities have revealed that Wakiso District will resume Covid-19 vaccination on January 24, 2022.

“By Monday, our attention will be back on Covid-19 vaccination because all our health teams will be back in their respective stations to continue,” the assistant Wakiso District Health Officer (DHO) Ms Betty Nabuganda told journalists.

According to her, the vaccination that had taken a two-week break to allow polio immunization of infants will now only be at health center IIIs and IVs in Wakiso district.

“We used to vaccinate people from different area including schools and bars but this time we agreed to vaccinate from only our gazetted health centers because of our budget,” Ms Nabuganda said as she “encouraged those aged over 18 to embrace the exercise.”

Ms Nabuganda said the district has enough recommended Covid-19 vaccines like AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines doses and the district will soon place an order for Synovac doses that expire very fast.

“Wakiso District has no fridges and its only National Medical Store (NMS) which has those fridges and that’s the reason why we don’t have Synovac in place because it takes 28 days to expire,” Ms Nabuganda echoed.

Wakiso District Health educator Ms Bonny Nakunda observed that they have sensitized the community to turn up from Monday once the exercise resumes.

“We have placed announcements on different radios. We have had talk shows and we have also used other means to reach out to our people in the district so that they turn up in big numbers for covid-19 vaccination. We expect a big turn up. Covid -19 is real and people should come and vaccinate because it’s the only way to save lives,” said Ms Nakunda.

Wakiso District Health officer Dr Matias Lugoloobi revealed that since the Covid-19 vaccination exercise started in 2021, over 820,000 people have been vaccinated.