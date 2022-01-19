Govt to fully operationalise Mountains of the Moon University on July 1

The university is being run by the transition task force committee that was appointed by the Ministry of Education. PHOTO | FILE

By  Alex Ashaba

What you need to know:

  • Prof Achanga  said the current staff at the university will be assessed by the new governing council members and validated by the public service before they become public servants in the  next financial year.

Government is set to operationalise Mountains of the Moon University (MMU) as a public university effective July 1.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.