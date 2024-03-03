Govt to gazette two more border points in Eastern Uganda

In a bid to decongest traffic at Malaba and Busia border points, the government has considered gazzetting two more border points in Eastern Uganda. The new development was revealed on Sunday by the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister in charge East African Affairs, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, while presiding over the fundraising drive towards the completion of St Karoli Lwanga Catholic Church Amagoro in Tororo Municipality, Tororo District. Ms Kadaga said the consideration has been made to decongest traffic on the two major entry border points in Eastern Uganda. She said among the two borders that have been considered for gazzetting include Bulwande in Majanji Sub County and Buteba in Buteba Sub County Busia District. Kadaga was responding to the call by the Tororo District MPs to have Malaba -Kampala and Busia -Kampala highway expanded to dual carriage to accommodate the growing volumes of cargo trucks which are causing lots of accidents. She appealed to those neighboring two borders due for gazzetting to support the initiative since it has a lot of benefits attached to them including creating an employment opportunity but she warned communities against abusing them by making them smuggling points. During the fundraising event, Kadaga contributed Shs10 million to help in the completion of the church structure and appealed to the clergy to encourage their flock to engage in economic activities to enable them have a source of income thus contributing to church projects.

“Other than nourishing them with the word of God, I also appeal to you to encourage the believers to engage in economic activities that derive them income so that they are able to actively participate in the development of the church,” she said.



Ms Sarah Opendi, the Tororo District Woman MP, said she was prompted to organise for the drive after visiting the church and found believers praying under a tree which exposed them to harsh weather conditions.



The Archbishop of Tororo Archdiocese, Dr Emmanuel Obbo, in his sermons appealed to the leaders both at local and national level to ensure that they formulate laws that are friendly to God's people not only those that suit their interest.



He warned that those laws may look favorable for them when they are in authority but the moment they are out of authority they too will be asked to be submissive to the same which might not go well with them.



“I thank you for the generosity you have exhibited to support the completion of God's house, however, it has not been easy to my people whom I understand would even suspend prayers during the rainy season,” the Archbishop said.

