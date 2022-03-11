Govt to pay medics using mobile money

A mobile money agent attends to a customer in downtown, Kampala, last year. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • The three-year project will test the efficiency of  paying health workers electronically.

The head of immunisation programme in the Health  ministry, Dr Alfred Driwale, has said they will start paying health workers using digital payment methods. 
Speaking during the launch of the Digital Health Payment Initiatives and Research in Africa (DHPI-R) project, Dr Driwale said health workers have been experiencing delayed payment because of rudimentary methods.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.