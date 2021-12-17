How doctors’ pay compares to other govt employees

How well – or poorly – paid are medical workers in Uganda? Analysis of the public pay landscape shows that while doctors earn more than other civil servants like police officers, soldiers and teachers, they are paid significantly less than judicial officers, Members of Parliament, and public servants in government agencies.

Disparities in salaries paid to civil and public servants have been brought into renewed focus after medical interns went on strike to protest low pay and poor working conditions. More senior health workers and a union representing midwives have threatened to join the strike if the pay demands are not met quickly.

Dr Abed Bwanika, an Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) MP representing Kimanya-Kabonera County and a veterinary doctor, in an interview with this newspaper yesterday called for a comprehensive solution to the pay disparities.

“There should be a commission to harmonise the pay of all civil servants, not only scientists. All the pay of civil servants must be harmonised,” he said.

“If it was industrial action by doctors, I don’t think it should be mixed with the requirements of other civil servants. If the civil servants think that their pay is little, they should also be seen to be on the frontline to express the same.”

Teachers and security officers are among the least-paid government workers in the country, according to the government’s 2020 Public Service Salary Structure. Primary school headteachers earn an average of Shs878,500 with teachers earning between Shs605,000 and Shs613,000 and the more junior teachers (education assistants) making an average of Shs533,500.

Salaries for special police constables start at Shs375,000, rising to between Shs466,000 and Shs573,000 for police officers and prisons warders.

Medical interns went on strike last month over the delayed implementation of a salary raise earlier promised to them by President Museveni. The interns, who are completing their professional training before becoming fully-fledged doctors, were later joined by more senior health workers protesting the breach of promise and poor working conditions.

Doctors want their salaries increased from Shs3 million to Shs5 million, senior medical consultants (Shs6m to Shs17m), and intern doctors (from Shs750,000 to Shs2.5m). The strike began at the end of a 90-day ultimatum Uganda Medical Association (UMA) gave the government to implement the salary adjustment promised in 2017.

An emergency meeting between the President and the association leaders at State House on November 23 failed to break the deadlock.

The doctors say they will not resume work until their demands are met, leaving many patients unattended in health centres across the country. But the crisis has renewed calls for a rationalisation of public pay and a deliberate improvement of working conditions in the health sector.

Nursing assistants and laboratory attendants, for instance, earn as low as Shs313,000 per month, leaving many unable to look after themselves and their families. The higher salaries paid to other officials has added to the sense of frustration.

The director-general of Health Services earns Shs9 million per month while directors of national and regional referral hospitals earn between Shs7.4m to Shs8 million per month. While higher than rank-and-file medical workers, this pales in comparison to what’s paid to Members of Parliament (about Shs24m) or senior officials in government agencies. (See related table). Junior officials like drivers, secretaries and office aides in some government agencies earn more than professionals with higher qualifications in the traditional civil service.

Calls for reform are growing louder. Dr Denis Kibira, the head of Coalition for Health Promotion and Social Development, an advocacy group, says reforms should go beyond pay.

“It is not just about salary but the entire health system needs to be strengthened. Government should increase funding for health. We are only surviving because of donors and you see these donors are pulling away,” he said. “What about those who can’t strike? What if the police start striking?”

Dr Arthur Bainomugisha, head of Advocates Coalition for Development and Environment, a research and advocacy non-profit, said the priority should be improving working conditions.

“While people genuinely need their remuneration increased, the timing could be difficult,” he said. “Government should focus on improving the working conditions first. When you increase doctors’ salaries right now, another group will rise and then another one. It can bring the government to its knees. The government should frankly engage the medical workers rather than threatening to sack them.”

The Ministry of Health last week ordered the striking medical interns to vacate hospital premises in one week. In a December 10 letter to directors of hospitals where interns are training, Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director-general of Health Services, said the striking medical interns should leave to “pave way for the new medical interns that are due to start in the year 2022”.

However, following public and parliamentary pressure as well as a brewing crisis in hospitals in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry is expected to soften its stance and announce a financial package to the striking workers in the coming days.

Civil servants’ salaries