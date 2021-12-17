Breaking News: NRM's Muwonge beats NUP's Nakwedde to become Kayunga district chairperson

How doctors’ pay compares to other govt employees

Health workers at Mulago Hospital after the release of seven Covid-19 patients after their recovery last year. Analysis of the public pay landscape shows that while doctors earn more than other civil servants like police officers, soldiers and teachers, they are paid significantly less than judicial officers, Members of Parliament, and public servants in government agencies. Photo / File  

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • Disparities in salaries paid to civil and public servants have been brought into renewed focus after medical interns went on strike to protest low pay and poor working conditions.

How well – or poorly – paid are medical workers in Uganda? Analysis of the public pay landscape shows that while doctors earn more than other civil servants like police officers, soldiers and teachers, they are paid significantly less than judicial officers, Members of Parliament, and public servants in government agencies.

