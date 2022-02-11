Govt to re-table compulsory Health Insurance Bill

Ministry of Health PS Diana Atwine and other government officials inspecting Kaabong General Hospital on February 10, 2022. The Health minister, Dr Jane Aceng, has said the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Bill will be re-tabled before Parliament in two months for approval after her ministry has revised it. PHOTO/ COURTESY 

By  Tonny Abet  &  JANE NAFULA 

What you need to know:

Dr Jane Ruth Aceng said the government bounced back the Bill to the ministry for adjustments

The Health minister, Dr Jane Aceng, has said the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Bill will be re-tabled before Parliament in two months for approval after her ministry has revised it.
Parliament first passed the NHIS Bill, which seeks to provide universal healthcare to all Ugandans,  last year despite calls by the Health ministry to withdraw it for key adjustments.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.