Govt to start exploration for oil, gas in Teso next month

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development plans to commence oil exploration works in Teso Sub-region next month.

The ministry made the revelation during a consultation meeting with district leaders from Soroti and Kalaki last Friday.

Mr Joshua Lukaye, the principal geochemist in the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development attached to the Department of Petroleum, Exploration, Development, and Production, last Friday said the mineral exploration exercise will continue as planned in consultation with different stakeholders including land owners.

He said the exploration will be held in the districts of Soroti, Kaberamaido, Kalaki, Serere, and Katakwi in the Kyoga basin.

“Uganda as a country discovered oil on some sides of western Uganda, which is zoned as the Albertine region in Lake Albert. This oil is due to be produced nearly by next year but the key to mention, is when oil is produced it does not get replaced and to ensure sustainable production for a long time,” Mr Lukaye explained.

He said the government has put a strategy to search and look for more oil to identify other three basins with the potential to have petroleum.

In Soroti, the government expects to conduct a search for oil in the sub-counties of Ochokican, Kamuda, Lale, Katine, and in Kalaki, they will explore Bululu.

The vice chairperson of Kalaki, Mr Pascal Engwau, said the government needs to conduct thorough engagement meetings with the local communities to enlighten them since the programme involves engaging land owners.

Ms Joan Alobo, the Woman MP for Soroti City, said the consultative meetings should be broadened to involve the local people whose land will be affected.

“Government aeroplanes have been flying; they did not inform us of their outcomes and today, they have come and they want to deplete our resources without our consent, we shall not allow it,” Ms Alobo said.

She said area leaders want to avert unresolved issues such as compensation as witnessed in the Albertine region.