Govt to tarmac Kigezi roads 

The State Minister for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Mr David Bahati, has reiterated the government’s commitment to tarmac roads in Kigezi Sub-region.

The roads include Old Kabale (20km), Katuna-Rubaya-Muko (67km), and Kabale-Lake Bunyonyi (15km).

“Government has already secured funds for the construction and tarmacking of Old Kabale road in Ndorwa East, Katuna-Rubaya-Muko road and Kabale Lake Bunyonyi and the actual works shall begin after the completion of the procurement process that is currently going on,” Mr Bahati said in an interview with Daily Monitor this week.

He added: “All we need is to tell our people to keep healthy so that they can enjoy the bright future.”

When asked when the construction of the roads will begin, Mr Bahati said the procurement process is still ongoing and when it is done, construction will begin. He, however, did not disclose how much the works will cost.

Mr Bahati, who doubles as the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party chairman for Kabale District, also revealed that ferry services will be started on Lake Bunyonyi with the objective of safeguarding locals who cross the lake for different reasons.

He added that plans are in the offing to construct a hydroelectricity substation in Kigezi Sub-region and an iron ore factory in Rubanda District.

Mr Enock Kazooba, the chairman for Ryakarimira Town Council in Kabale District, thanked the government for its commitment to prop up the tourism sector, adding that the investments will have a trickle down effect.

Elsewhere, the NRM party chairman for Kabale Municipality, Mr Joshua Mutekanga, appealed to legislators from Kigezi to speed up the process of elevating the municipality to city status.