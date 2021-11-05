Govt to tarmac Kigezi roads 

The State Minister for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Mr David Bahati

By  Robert Muhereza

The State Minister for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Mr David Bahati, has reiterated the government’s commitment to tarmac roads in Kigezi Sub-region.
The roads include Old Kabale (20km), Katuna-Rubaya-Muko (67km), and Kabale-Lake Bunyonyi (15km).

