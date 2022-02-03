Prime

Govt unveils Shs158b new health project

Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the Minister of Health. PHOTO/FILE

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

  • The National Health Supply Chain Roadmap project that is expected to run from 2022 to 2032, aims at ensuring sustainability and accelerating government leadership and ownership of the health supply chain planning, financing and management in line with the planned decrease in development partners’ financial support, especially in essential medicines and supplies.

Government has unveiled a 10-year project worth $44.8m (Shs158b) to ensure sustainability of development outcomes invested in the health sector over time by development partners.

