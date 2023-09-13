Govt warned over possible rise of new rebel group in West Nile

A group of political activists have warned of a possible emergency of another rebel group in West Nile Sub-region if the government does not address issues of former combatants there.

According to West Nile Pro-reform Agenda (WENPRA), a pressure group based in Yumbe District, trouble could stem from some members of the defunct Uganda National Rescue Front (UNRF II) who were not fully compensated.

Sheikh Muzamil Musa Alumgbu and Mr Andruga Batta, who are members of WENPRA, argue that when the government reached a truce with UNRF II led by late Maj Gen Ali Bamuze in December 2002, a renegade group led by Brig Rajab Ayiga Ayile was left out.

“The security officers in Yumbe claim that these are robbers; no, these are not robbers; these are rebels who have been in South Sudan. They have come, others are at Kibili, even when you call the GISO, he is aware of them. And they need blanket amnesty,” Mr Andruga said in an interview on Tuesday.

Members of WENPRA have now petitioned the Amnesty Commission so as to recognise Brig Ayiga’s group and resettle them. In the petition, the members claim that Brig Ayiga returned to Uganda voluntarily with hope that he and his fighters would be granted amnesty as the President promised.

Empty promises

“He voluntarily surrendered in the hands of the security, who kept him under custody in Yumbe before being transported to Kampala reportedly on claims that the President wanted to meet him in person,” the petition reads in part.

However, they claim that this has not happened.

A month ago, a rebel group is said to have attacked residents of Romogi Sub-county before it was repelled by the UPDF and several arrests later carried out by security agencies.

The petition further states that the issues raised are very pertinent and if not addressed, Brig Ayiga’s group may attract more residents to join them, hence morphing into a deadly insurgency.

Col (rtd) Obitre Gama, the chairman of Amnesty Commission in North West Nile, said: “I have just received a copy of that petition which I am studying, maybe I will come with a better response after one week.”

When contacted on phone, Maj Telesphor Mwirima Nduhira, the UPDF 4th Division spokesperson, said he is not aware of Brig Ayiga’s arrest and the alleged transfer of his fighters to Nakasongola Barracks by the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence.

“…But on the rebels still at large who are seeking for amnesty, if they are there, they will be handled strategically,” he said.

PAST REBELS IN W.NILE

Between 1980 and 1985, Gen Moses Ali formed a rebel group, Uganda National Rescue Front that fought the Milton Obote II regime before an agreement was signed and the group demobilised.

Later, Gen Ali Bamuze formed Uganda National Rescue Front II that was an offshoot of West Nile Bank Front (WNBF) of late Juma Oris in 1996. Bamuze’s group operated mainly in Yumbe, Obongi and Moyo areas. They then signed a peace agreement on December 24, 2002.