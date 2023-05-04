Govt warns media against fake news

The government yesterday used the World Press Freedom Day celebrations to caution those spreading false news on social media platforms, saying they risk being prosecuted under the Computer Misuse law.

Dr Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister of ICT and National Guidance, said the spread of fake news by some malicious people on Twitter, Tik Tok and Facebook is a threat to professional journalism.

“Some irresponsible reporting by malicious Ugandans should be punished and nothing will stop the State from implementing the laws particularly those who spread false information and fake news on social media,” Minister Baryomunsi said while presiding over celebrations in Kampala.

He added: “Some people in the society use this space to attack, hurl insults and abuses. Sometimes someone sits and writes on his computer or declares individuals dead and yet you actually know that person is alive.”

In January this year, five justices unanimously held that Section 25 of the Computer Misuse Act, 2022 be scrapped for being vague.

The section constituted a charge of offensive communication that was carrying a maximum penalty of five years upon conviction.

A report by the National Information Technology Authority Uganda shows that almost 24.8 million Ugandans own mobile phones.

With 15.8 percent of the population owning smartphones, the young (15 to 24 years), are at the forefront of smart phone usage at 28 percent, the report notes.

“We have a challenge of social media and digital platforms because this has created a space where anybody now practices journalism, what we call citizen journalism, where even those who never went to school qualify as journalist,” Mr Baryomunsi said.

At the same journalists’ event, the late Court of Appeal Justice Kenneth Kakuru, was recognised for his outstanding contribution to the protection of freedom of speech. His daughters received his posthumous award from Minister Baryomunsi.