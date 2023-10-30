Govt warns of accidents, HIV spread ahead of festival season

The Minister of Works and Transport, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala has cautioned the public to be vigilant against road accidents and the spread of HIV/AIDs ahead of the forthcoming Christmas and end-of-year festivities.

He made the remarks while flagging off the 'Yambala 4 Me' nationwide campaign in which the Ministry of Health, The Aids Support Organisation (TASO) and the Private sector One Dollar Initiative, among others, are set to engage in 16-day regional outreach to raise awareness on the need to protect against road accidents and the spread of HIV/AIDs.

Gen Katumba reiterated that road accidents and HIV infections can be minimized or eliminated by following safety rules and guidelines set by the government.

“Why should someone be reminded to put on a helmet while cycling? Or why do we have to fasten our seat belts after seeing a traffic officer? This must change because everyone is fully responsible for his or her life, it is not the mandate of police or traffic officers to take care of our safety,” Gen Katumba said on Sunday.

“The same applies to protection against HIV, people need to be reminded to use Condoms, know their status and all other precautionary measures. This campaign is coming ahead of the festive season and we hope that people will welcome this message to protect lives during these critical times,” he said.

The director of health services at the Ministry of Health, Dr Charles Olalo said the campaign will raise access to information and awareness levels among Ugandans, especially the youths with higher HIV prevalence levels.

“Data at the Ministry of Health shows that the comprehensive knowledge of HIV among the youths aged 15 to 24 is only 46 per cent for females and 44 for men. This means that this [Yambala 4 Me] campaign will improve the aspect of knowledge and people will be able to make informed decisions,” he said.

Equally, Ms Hadijja Namutebi, the Chief Political Commissar (CPC) of Police echoed the force’s commitment to provide any other support to the outreach teams in all the regions.

“Police mandate is to protect a healthy population that can be productive; therefore, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) issued a directive to all regional commanders and DPCs to offer all the needed support to ensure that Ugandans are safe and secure,” she said.