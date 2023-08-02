Govt woos mathematicians to settle in Uganda

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ms Monica Musenero, has asked graduates with PhDs and master’s degrees in mathematics to remain in the country as opposed to going abroad to seek greener pastures.

Speaking at the opening of the joint African-Nordic Conference in mathematics at Makerere University, the minister said these individuals are beneficial to the achievement of a science-led economy.

“I want to invite you to a dialogue to see how to retain graduates in mathematics in the country because they are badly needed. And to also see how to bring back those who left for the development of the country,” she said yesterday.

She also encouraged students to embrace the subject rather than dropping it as soon as they get to higher levels of education.

“I believe that conferences like this should, therefore, serve the purpose to bring the link between this critical, very important subject and the livelihoods of people,” Ms Musenero said.

Sharing experiences, research

The four-day conference is meant to bring together mathematicians from different continents to share experiences and research that will help better African economies.

Makerere University vice chancellor Barnabas Nawangwe echoed the minister’s call of the need for more learners specialising in mathematics.

“As you are aware, the World Bank states that Africa should produce at least 100,000 PhDs from 2020 to 2030 if we are to move our continent out of poverty. My argument is that, 100,000 is not even enough. Africa has the same population as China and it produces 100,000 every year. Why then should we produce only 100,000 in 10 years? We have a very big challenge,” he said.