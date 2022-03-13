Guard found carrying dead body in a sack, detained on murder charges

Police in Kampala are investigating a case of murder against a 31-year-old private security guard who was allegedly found transporting on a motorcycle a body of a yet to be identified man bundled in a sack.

Gideon Nabasa, a guard attached to Afrisafe Guard Company was intercepted in the wee hours of Sunday morning in Kazo-Lugoba Zone, Kaazo Ward, Nabweru Division in Wakiso District by officers who were on motorized patrols.

“The officers were suspicious of what he was carrying and on asking for a search, they found a dead body of a male adult suspected to be in his early 20s in the sack and immediately arrested him. A team of investigators was called in at the scene and the body was later conveyed to city mortuary Mulago for a post mortem,” Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire said.