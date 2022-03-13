Guard found carrying dead body in a sack, detained on murder charges

By  Benson Tumusiime

What you need to know:

  • Police said the private security guard was intercepted at around 4:30am riding the body on a motorcycle. The body of a male adult suspected to be in his 20s had stab wounds 

Police in Kampala are investigating a case of murder against a 31-year-old private security guard who was allegedly found transporting on a motorcycle a body of a yet to be identified man bundled in a sack.

