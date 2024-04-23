Guard on run after foiled robbery at Equity Bank in Soroti
One of the two private guards attached to SGA security firm deployed to secure Equity bank Soroti branch last night is on the run after a foiled robbery attempt by suspected armed robbers.
The security company’s regional manager Eastern Uganda, Mr Sam Kwebaza said Mr Richard Oonyu was allegedly deployed Monday night alongside his colleague, Emmanuel Epunao to guard the bank but was not present at the scene on Tuesday morning when the police responded to reports of an attempted robbery.
“We came here and only found Epunao at the scene. Oonyu was absent yet all of them had signed in yesterday,” Mr Kwebaza said.
According to him, attempts to call his subordinate back to the scene on telephone were futile as he kept giving excuses that he was at the hospital nursing his sick father.
Security operatives in Soroti have launched investigations into the suspected robbery incident at the bank’s branch in the city.
On Tuesday morning, police and UPDF officers sealed off Soroti- Gweri road in the central business area as they combed for evidence to aid their investigations.
They also barred bank staff from entering into the financial institution’s premises pending investigations.
Mr Edison Obukulem, the acting police spokesperson East kyoga said that they swung into action and deployed at the bank after receiving intelligence reports that there were suspected armed robbers trying to break into the bank in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.
“We rushed to the scene after getting reports that there was an attempt by armed robbers to break into the bank and when we arrived, we were able to arrest one security guard who was found on duty and his immediate supervisor but the other suspect who was also said to be on duty was missing,” Mr Obukulem said.
Bank reacts
The bank managers said "normal banking services" had resumed.
"Kindly note that we had a distress incident today morning at our Soroti branch where armed persons attempted to gain access into the banking hall. No property or lives were damaged or lost. Security agents led by local authorities are currently investigating the incident. Normal banking services have resumed. We apologise for the inconvenience caused. Thank you for understanding," reads the bank's public notice.