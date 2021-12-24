Guard shot dead at fuel station, gun stolen 

Ausi Lubandi, a 23-year-old guard attached to a private firm, JAG Security Group Ltd was attacked and killed GP Global Petrol Station (pictured) where he had been deployed on December 24, 2021. PHOTO/ DENIS EDEMA

By  Denis Edema

  • The guard’s death happened hours after a prison warder was attacked and killed in Moroto District which is located about 380kms from Jinja.
  • Over the past few months, several security officers have been attacked and killed across the country.
  • Police recently came out to state that the murders were politically motived.

Police in Jinja District are hunting for unknown assailants who raided a fuel station and shot dead a security guard before stealing his gun.
Ausi Lubandi, a 23-year-old guard attached to JAG Security Group Ltd was killed at around 4am on Friday, according to police. 
Lubandi had been deployed to guard GP Global Petrol Station located along Jinja-Kamuli highway.
Kiira Police Spokesperson Mr James Mubi said Lubandi’s body was taken to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital mortuary for post-mortem before it’s handed over to relatives for burial in Buyende District.
He said the gun registration SAR UG POL M-495527 was stolen with five rounds of ammunition.

