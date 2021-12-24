Guard shot dead at fuel station, gun stolen 

Police in Jinja District are hunting for unknown assailants who raided a fuel station and shot dead a security guard before stealing his gun.

Ausi Lubandi, a 23-year-old guard attached to JAG Security Group Ltd was killed at around 4am on Friday, according to police.

Lubandi had been deployed to guard GP Global Petrol Station located along Jinja-Kamuli highway.

Kiira Police Spokesperson Mr James Mubi said Lubandi’s body was taken to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital mortuary for post-mortem before it’s handed over to relatives for burial in Buyende District.

He said the gun registration SAR UG POL M-495527 was stolen with five rounds of ammunition.

Security team deployed

“We have deployed a joint security team comprising UPDF, Flying Squad and intelligence officers to investigate and ensure these culprits are arrested and charged accordingly,” Mr Mubi said.

Moroto prison warder killed

Lubandi’s death happened hours after a prison warder was attacked and killed in Moroto District which is located about 380kms from Jinja.

The warder identified as Peter Kiplangat, was shot dead on Thursday at around 8pm at Compswahili chini in the southern division of Moroto municipality.

Mr Micheal Longole, the Karamoja regional police spokesperson confirmed the incident, saying that the motive of the killers is not yet known.

"We are trying to gather information and so far, we have some clues that will lead us to get the killers," he said.

Cases of security attacks on the rise

The guard and the warder’s death come at a time when cases of attacks on security operatives are said to be on the rise.

Over the past few months, several police officers have been attacked and killed across the country.

Police recently came out to state that the murders were politically motived.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga, early this week said the attacks on officers in Mityana and Kiboga districts were carried out by members of Ugandan Coalition Forces of Change (UCFC), a rebel group seeking to overthrow the government.

Following the attacks, the Force has cautioned its officers to be on alert. Several police posts deemed to be vulnerable to attacks have been closed and others have been merged.

In Wamala region, six police officers were shot dead and seven guns stolen in a space of two months. Three of the guns were later recovered.

Kassanda attacks

On October 16, at least 15 thugs attacked a Chinese plywood factory at Kigalama in Kassanda District and killed one officer. Two others sustained severe injuries and were rushed to hospital.

Ms Racheal Kawala, the Wamala region police spokesperson, identified the deceased as Ronald Amuku.

“In the wee hours of Saturday morning, about 15 unknown people entered the factory and attacked our officers who were guarding the place. They fought our officers, removed a gun from one of them, and shot at them killing Amuku. One of the officers managed to shoot and kill one of the robbers,” she said.

The other officers were identified as Peter Muwanguzi and Obed Rukundo.

Five people were later arrested in connection to the incident and three guns were recovered; one in Luswa Village and two in Myanzi Village.

Similarly, on December 7, two police officers, Cpl Alfred Oketch and PC Moses Kigongo, both of Busunju Police Station in Mityana District, were attacked by unknown assailants while responding to an alleged crime incident in Sebobo Village, Sekanyonyi Sub-county.

The attackers hacked one of the police officers before disarming him and making off with two guns. Ms Kawala said 15 suspects were arrested.

Mityana attacks

On December 11, Inspector of Police Patrick Nuwagaba, the officer-in-charge of Kakindu Police Station in Mityana District, was killed by unknown people on his way back from a wedding.

No arrests have been made in connection in the case.

On December 16, two other police officers identified as Cpl Francis Nsubuga, the officer-in-charge of Nakasozi Police Post in Kiboga District, and SPC Paul Ddumba, from the same police post were killed by thugs.

Ms Kawala said: “The facts indicate that the officers were attacked at the police post by a gang of four armed men, dressed in civilian attire.”

Ms Kawala said a team of Flying Squad Unit (FSU) officers from the region and detectives from Kampala were dispatched to the area to investigate the crime. Three people were arrested in connection to the crime.

“We haven’t identified the motives behind the shooting of police officers,” she said.

She added that all those arrested in connection to the Sebobo Village incident and that in Kiboga have not yet been prosecuted in court.

Kigezi attacks

In Kigezi region, police constable Garalious Baryabakabu, a guard at the Electoral Commission offices in Kabale District, was killed in January.

Police arrested several suspects in relation to the crime and they were charged in court.