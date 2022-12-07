Guard shot dead, gun taken in broad daylight Luwero attack

A joint security team of police and the army has launched a manhunt for an unknown assailant who shot and killed a private guard before robbed his gun in Wobulenzi town council in Luwero District in central Uganda.

The 12:30pm Wednesday attack happened at Advance Smart Micro Finance in Modern Zone in Wobulenzi town. The assailant shot the guard attached Sharon Security Company several times and made off with his firearm, according to authorities.

Mr Moses Ssebalamu, the LC 3 Chairperson of Wobulenzi, said that the assailant fled toward Wampamba zone and disappeared in the bushes. By the time of compiling this report, a group of Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF) soldiers had teamed up with the police to hunt the attacker.



