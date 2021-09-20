Gulu hub nears completion

By Ivan Tolit More by this Author

The Construction of multi-billion Gulu logistic hub in Layibi Gown ward, Bar-dege-Layibi Division in Gulu City is almost complete, officials have said.

The Shs29.5 billion hub was funded by the European Union together with UK’s Department for International Development (DFID) through Trade Mark East Africa. It is being constructed by Ambitious Construction Ltd.

It will serve trade corridors of Kampala – Gulu – Elegu/Nimule – Juba and Gulu – Pakwach Goli/Pader/Lira/Vurra DRC.

While touring the site on Friday, Mr Musa Ecweru, the State Minister for Works and Transport, said he was sent by Parliament to find out the progress and status of the project.

“I am very happy with the engineers and contractors for the good job that I am seeing despite all the challenges brought by Covid-19, which delayed the construction and other issues,” Mr Ecweru said.

“I pray that all our strategic projects can be taken with the kind of zeal that I see here but this takes the kind of leadership we have,’’ he added.

The minister lauded government for setting up the hub in Gulu City, saying the area has undergone serious problems in the last 20 years and needed such development.

Advertisement

Mr Ecweru also thanked the community and the leadership of Gulu for accepting the project.

He urged the city leadership to educate the community on how benefit from the project.

Mr Ecweru added that it will open other developments such as hotel business and market for local goods.

Mr Brian Asiimwe, the project engineer, attributed delays to coronavirus and land compensation issues.

He said they are currently at 83 per cent complete and by November, the building will be ready for handover.

Mr Asiimwe said the first phase will handle 20,000 metric tonnes of cargo from Kenya.

Services

The hub will be able to handle more than 500,000 containers at a time.The facility will handle containers, break-bulk, handling and storage facilities, space for stakeholders dealing with freight transport (freight forwarders, shippers and transport operators).

It will also provide accompanying services such as customs inspections, tax payment, maintenance and repair, banking and information communication technology.

