Gulu medics worry as spine defects in newborns increase

Health workers at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital are overwhelmed by the high number of children born with spina bifida condition in the facility.

Mr William Arthur Nseko, an occupational therapist at the hospital in charge of spina bifida, said the facility records between 60 and 100 cases monthly.

Currently, Mr Nseko said they are handling more than 1,200 cases of the condition, with most cases coming from the districts of Gulu, Pader, Kitgum, Agago, and Amuru.

“In Northern Uganda, we are seeing an increase in the number of children born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus, statically on our books we have about 1,200 children with spina bifida and hydrocephalus,” he told this publication on Monday.

He explained that the condition is a preventable health condition that results from the late turn up for maternal and child health care during pregnancies and the lack of nutrients in the diet of a pregnant mother.

“These are conditions that we know as scientists that are much preventable and the most preventable mean is having access to folic acid, that small tablets that women take during antenatal care, and also having a balanced diet rich in iron and folic acid,” he said.

Besides the increasing number of cases received, sources said the hospital is currently incapacitated to manage such conditions due to the lack of essential medicines.

The hospital lacks a special unit for persons with such conditions and the lack of assistive devices.

The facility now relies on development partners and non-governmental organisations such as Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Association Uganda (SHAU) to refer the children born with such conditions to Cure Hospital in Mbale City for surgery.

Ms Filder Loyce Adiyo, the assistant health officer-in-charge of maternal health and child health in Gulu City, attributed the rise in numbers to women who do not go for antenatal care, gaps in knowledge, and cultural beliefs. “We advise mothers to attend antenatal promptly so that they begin taking folic acid as early as possible because this condition of neuro defect is caused by deficiency of folic acid in the body,’’ Ms Adiyo said.

She added: “We also educate them to feed well where the nutrients contained in folic acid will be enough during pregnancy to prevent neuro defects, which cause Spina bifida and hydrocephalus in their unborn babies.’’

Mr Julius Ocakacon, the chairperson of parents of children living with spina bifida and hydrocephalus in Amuru, said the district has more than 70 children with such conditions.

He said there is a need for inclusive schools, favourable facilities, and special health facilities.

About Spina bifida

Spina bifida, according to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), is a condition that affects the spine and is usually apparent at birth. It is a type of neural tube defect.