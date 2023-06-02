Gunmen raid Kalisizo mobile money shop, rob Shs150m

Police in Greater Masaka sub region are investigating a case of aggravated robbery after gunmen on Thursday evening raided a mobile money shop in Kalisizo town in central Uganda.

The armed robbers are said to have retreated towards Kalisizo park yard with Shs150 million they stole from Lwanga Maurice mobile money services located near Ziridamu shopping centre in Kalisizo town council Kyotera district following the 8pm raid.

“It's alleged that at around 8pm, unknown armed men with one SR riffle dressed in black uniforms with blue jackets, covered their faces with masks attacked the above mobile money and robbed cash worth Shs150 million later shot bullets in the air to scare the complainant and people around.

After the robbery, they retreated towards Kalisizo park yard where it is suspected they had a waiting means of transport,” said the acting southern regional police spokesperson, Twaha Kasirye in a Friday mid-morning statement.

The shop is owned by 29-year-old businessman, one Frank Lwanga Maurice who reported the case to police.

At the time of the attack, two of his employees were in the shop balancing the books.

Two cartridges were recovered from the scene, according to police.

Mr Lwanga, however, told this publication that he lost about Shs200 million in the raid.

"I had mobile money services and agent banking at my station. I have so far realised a loss of over Shs200 million but thank God my employees and I are alive", he said.

According to Mr Lwanga, his workers were busy balancing the books of the day when two armed robbers forcefully entered the shop while firing bullets.

"They (workers) took cover and the robbers took just less than 10 minutes to pack money in the bags and run away," he added.

Mr Lwanga further said his employees who were in the shop at the time of the raid are admitted at Kalisizo hospital but would soon be discharged.