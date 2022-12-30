Thugs rob Shs50 million, six phones from Mobile Money operators

Police in the Kampala Metropolitan area are investigating an incident of an aggravated robbery that took place on Thursday evening where thugs intercepted two mobile money operators before vanishing with their Shs50 million and six phones.

The two mobile money operators, Ms Racheal Babirye and Mr Emmanuel Ssebayiga who operate at Kireka in Kira Municipality say that two men armed with an AK 47 rifle and in military camouflage attire intercepted them at Kazinga Bweyogerere road in Mukono while driving home after the day’s work.

The duo say the thugs forcefully pulled them out of their car, picked up the bag containing the money and vanished with six mobile phones in a vehicle Reg. No. UAS 976P.

“The way these people intercepted us and quickly ransacked our vehicle showed that they had someone who was alerting them about our movements. It wasn’t just a mere robbery roadblock. They came specifically targeting us,” Mr Ssebayiga told Seeta police.

"The men who intercepted and robbed us were wearing military camouflage. They threatened to shoot us if we hesitated. At first, we thought they were security officers on night operations. We could not suspect that they were robbers,” they narrated.

Seeta police have since alerted Mukono, Kira, and Kampala Central Police stations to track the suspects.

ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, says that police conducted an operation in the night after being notified by Seeta police.