Ham moves to block judgement delivery in Shs120b DTB loan case

Businessman Hamis Kiggundu has petitioned the Supreme Court in Kampala asking them not to deliver their judgement as planned, in the case in which he wants to recover Shs120 billion from Diamond Trust Bank Uganda and Diamond Trust Bank Kenya.

The application by Mr Kiggundu dated June 9, 2023, seeks to stop the judgement fixed for delivery on June 13, 2023, such that him and his two companies be granted leave to adduce additional evidence from the Central Bank of Kenya to elucidate and substantiate the illegality committed by the DTB Kenya in respect of the disputed credit transactions between the two parties, which is the main issue of appeal.

The pending judgment in the Supreme Court stems from a series of legal proceedings initiated by Mr Kiggundu against Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) Uganda and DTB Kenya. The case originated from a syndicated banking agreement between Ham Enterprises Limited and Kiggs International Limited, and the two banks.

In October 2020, Commercial Court Judge Henry Peter Adonyo ruled in favour of Kiggundu, ordering DTB Uganda to refund all funds deducted from his accounts. It was alleged that these deductions were made without his consent.

Records before Court show that Kiggundu had obtained loans totaling over Shs120 billion from DTB Uganda and DTB Kenya between 2011 and 2016 to finance his real estate business.

The dispute arose when the banks claimed that he had failed to fulfill his loan obligations, amounting to Shs39 billion, as per the agreed terms. They threatened to seize the mortgaged properties. Kiggundu petitioned the commercial court, arguing that the withdrawn funds exceeded the outstanding loan amount, as he had already made full repayment.

Represented by Fred Muwema, the businessman sought to strike out the banks’ defences and obtain an order for the refund of unlawfully obtained funds. Justice Adonyo dismissed the banks’ defence and directed them to refund the money, along with an 8% interest rate and the costs of the suit.

Displeased with the decision, the banks sought relief from the Principal Judge, Dr. Flavian Zeija, who granted an order to stay the execution of Adonyo’s orders. This prevented Kiggundu from recovering the funds. Subsequently, the banks appealed to the Court of Appeal.

In a subsequent ruling, the Court of Appeal overturned Judge Adonyo’s order and ordered a retrial before a different judge.

Dissatisfied with this decision, Kiggundu lodged an appeal with the Supreme Court which he now doesn't want it's judgement to be delivered on June 13, 2023 as earlier scheduled .

He contends that he filed an appeal raising seven grounds including the fact that the Court of Appeal Justices erred in law and fact when they avoided to adjudicate the substantial question of illegality which was the basis of the matter before them.

Despite numerous letters to the Supreme Court, requesting to be heard, they were never heard only to attend a pre-hearing session on Thursday and were informed by Lady Justice Elizabeth Musoke that judgement is for June 13, 2023.



"That consequently, the applicants have been denied access to the Supreme Court to seek adjudication of the dispute upon the aforesaid civil application which has occasioned a gross violation of the applicant's non derogable right to be heard as protected under article 28 of the constitution, " reads the application.

It adds that it's grave injustice for the Supreme Court which is the Highest Court in Uganda to permanently lock Kiggundu out of an opportunity to be heard on such a novel and complex commercial dispute well knowing that it's decisions are final , binding and not appealable.