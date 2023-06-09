Stop lawlessness at court, Judiciary tells businessman Ham

The Judiciary has asked Kampala businessman Hamis Kiggundu to restrain himself from causing disorder and lawlessness in the premises of courts of law, hours after dramatic scenes unfolded at the Supreme Court as he and a group of his fans protested a court decision in a case in which he’s seeking to recover Shs120 billion from DTB Uganda and Kenya.

Kampala businessman Hamis Kiggundu's fans protest at Supreme Court on June 8, 2023. PHOTOS/ ABUBAKER LUBOWA

“As the Judiciary, our mandate is to administer justice to all irrespective of social status, in accordance with the law, and in doing so, we act independently and are not subject to the control or direction of any person or authority. It thus goes without saying that no person and or authority shall interfere with the courts or judicial officers in the execution of their mandate,” said the Judiciary spokesperson, Jamson Karemani.

WATCH: Kampala businessman Hamis Kiggundu storms out of court in protest after he was told that the judgement in his case against DTB at Supreme Court would be ready on June 13, 2023 yet his lawyers reportedly still had an application to file.

His lawyer, Mr Fred Muwema told… pic.twitter.com/uzIpmaJcWK — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) June 8, 2023

According to him, parties to matters before the courts have to exercise patience and restraint, and accept to be guided by the courts, if unrepresented, or by their advocate(s) if represented.

“If dissatisfied with the directive or orders of courts, parties should follow the laid down procedures and have their concerns appropriately addressed, through the right fora. We condemn the unwarranted attack on the person of the Chief Justice,” he added.

Through a Thursday evening statement, Mr Karemani implored members of the public to avoid engaging in acts that cause disorder while in the precincts of courts.

“Consequently, acts of lawlessness while appearing before courts or within court premises should be avoided and those found acting contrary shall be dealt with in accordance with the law,” he said.

WATCH: Kampala businessman Hamis Kiggundu reacts after he was told that the judgement in his case against DTB at Supreme Court would be ready on June 13, 2023 yet his lawyers reportedly still had an application to file.#MonitorUpdates

📹 @abubakerlubowa pic.twitter.com/2qp1sNFTzR — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) June 8, 2023

Mr Kiggundu through his lawyers led by Mr Fred Muwema sought judgment on DTB management’s admission that the bank operated without a required license, resulting in the fraudulent withdrawal of funds from his bank accounts.

During a pretrial hearing before Justice Elizabeth Musoke on Thursday the DTB lawyers, led by Edwin Karugire, contended that the application was irrelevant as the main appeal was heard in November 2021.

Karugire explained that a panel, consisting of Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, Faith Mwondha, Percy Night Tuhaise, Mike Chibita, and the late Opio Aweri, had reviewed the case. Karugire further mentioned that a new panel, including Justice Musota, was formed after Aweri's death and that Kiggundu's lawyers had nothing additional to contribute during the submission process.

Kampala businessman Hamis Kiggundu addresses journalists Supreme Court on June 8, 2023. PHOTOS/ ABUBAKER LUBOWA

In response, Muwema clarified that the hearing was intended for administrative matters and argued that DTB's submissions revealed admissions of illegal operations without a license and raised new grounds.

Mr Muwema stated that they had written to the court on May 2, 2023, demanding a hearing of their application and entry of judgment on admission, but they were informed that they would only be entertained regarding the new panel. The Supreme Court Registrar had assured them of a new hearing date for their specific application, but their attempts to follow up had been unsuccessful.



He also wondered why the court invited them for the pre-hearing session if the application was untenable.

“You have called us for a pre-hearing of our application because you know it exists. All we are asking for is, to treat us fairly and equally like other litigants. We are asking for our day in court to see whether the application has merit or not but it is being determined in a summary manner,” he argued.

But the presiding judge Elizabeth Musoke explained that the parties were invited for a pre-trial but the records showed that the case awaits judgement.

On hearing this, Mr Kiggundu who had a big following stood up and protested against the court’s denial to hear his application but instead sets a judgement date of June 13, 2023.

The angry businessman noted that he was not yet ready to give up on the unfairness he is getting.

“Not even judges have been spared from this kind of impunity, how about the ordinally Ugandans,” he said.