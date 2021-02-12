Hand grenade kills two in Adjumani

By Suzan Nanjala More by this Author

A blast from an explosive device believed to be a hand grenade on Thursday evening killed two people and injured two others in Adjumani District.

The deceased have been identified as Richard Owole, 17, and Patrick Lulu, 22, all residents of Okawa village, Lewa parish, Pakelle Sub-County.

One person died on the spot at the scene, while another succumbed to the injuries at Adjumani Hospital where they had been rushed. Two others have been referred to Lacor regional Hospital in Gulu in critical condition.

Eyewitnesses say the four victims, dug out the explosive device from an anthill in which they had been hunting for edible rats and unfortunately out of curiosity, one of them decided to drop it on the ground when it detonated.

Locals in the area believe that the device could be a remnant of undiscovered explosives left behind during the two decades Lord's Resistance Army insurgency that also partially affected the people of Pakele sub-county.

Adjumani Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Peter Data, confirmed the incident and urged the residents to treat unfamiliar devices with caution.