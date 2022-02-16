Head teacher-turned guard in lockdown returns to profession

A head teacher, who became a guard after enduring months without pay during the Covid-induced lockdown, has returned to his profession.

Prior to the lockdown, Mr Rogers Gimei was the head teacher of Fairway Childcare Nursery and Primary School, Nama Sub-county in Mukono District.

But with salary not forthcoming for months and with a family in Mbale District to fend for, G4S, a private security company, took him on effective August 1, 2020, with a monthly salary of Shs270,000, down from Shs450,000.

His first duty station was at a warehouse in Namanve, before moving to Kololo, an upscale Kampala suburb, between February and March last year, and then World Vision offices on Kaguta Road in Mayuge District.

He was promised a promotion to a better paying contract after his probation, Ms Allen Ayebare, the G4S business development and sales manager, told Daily Monitor at that time.

After Daily Monitor broke the story, Mr Gimei received numerous teaching offers across 17 schools, and it was only a matter of time until he took one.

“G4S delayed to promote me and St Mary’s Primary School in Mbale took me on as a head teacher, and that is where I am now,” Mr Gimei said at the weekend.

He added that the school director head-hunted him after reading his story. “I don’t know how the director got my number, but he personally called me, we met and talked; initially, I told him to give me some time, and when he did so, I thought about it and called G4S which also notified me of the promotion, including the monthly salary of Shs400,000,” Mr Gimei said.

The holder of a Grade III certificate in Education said he has enrolled at Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU, Mbale Campus) for a diploma in Education while doing other activities in the village because it is near.