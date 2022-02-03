Health experts push for uptake of palliative care

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

  • About 600 students graduated from the years of 2019 up to 2021 in nursing, palliative care and midwifery. Students were awarded certificates and diplomas.

Health care trainers have called for palliative care specialists to be incorporated in all referral hospitals, saying it can come in handy for chronic pain patients.

