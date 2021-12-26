Tutu on assisted dying: 'I have prepared for my death'

South African activist and Nobel Peace Prize and Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu gives a press conference at  St Alban's Anglican Mission Church, in Johannesburg on August 22, 1986. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In a 2014 article for Britain's Guardian newspaper, he chided those around former president Nelson Mandela who had sought to keep him alive. Mandela died aged 95.
  • Even some senior religious figures praised him for stoking debate on an issue that has sharply divided the clerical establishment.
  • Liz Gwyther of the Hospice Palliative Care Association of South Africa said that even the sickest patients could still be made comfortable at the end of their lives.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu built a lifelong reputation for championing underdogs and challenging the status quo on issues like race, homosexuality and religious doctrine.
Towards the end of his life, he began a new campaign in support of the assisted dying movement -- a hugely sensitive subject in his Anglican Church.

