Health official blames continuous mother-to-child HIV cases on TBAs

Giving birth from TBAs increasing HIV infections in Kayunga District, says health official

HIV infections among newborns caused by giving birth from TBAs, says health official



Health officials in Kayunga District are blaming the increasing HIV infections among children on the increasing number of mothers who prefer to give birth with the assistance of Traditional Birth Attendants (TBAs) to skilled health workers.

Speaking during a consultative meeting organised by Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC) at the district headquarters on Wednesday, Dr Olive Kacukus, the Kayunga deputy District Health Officer, noted that about three percent of children born by HIV positive mothers who choose to give birth from TBAs, contract the virus.

“There is an increase in the number of children born with HIV in this District. It is painful that such cases (mother –to-child- HIV transmission) are still there and this is because of mother’s preference to give birth with the assistance of TBAs to health facilities under qualified medical staff,” Dr Kacukus said.

“Although the cases may look small, but we need to eliminate them totally,” Dr Kacukus noted.

She said there is need to carry out a research to find out why mothers prefer to give birth under the care of TBAs than qualified medical personnel.

The EOC meeting, dubbed, “Taking EOC to the People”, was attended by among others, Kayunga district technical staff, representatives of people with disabilities and elderly plus civil society.

Ms Petua Nabirye, the EOC Principal Education and Training officer, interacts with Kayunga District officials on December 13, 2023. PHOTO | FRED MUZAALE

Dr Kacukus, who said mother to child HIV transmission, can be avoided through the Prevention-of-Mother-to-Child Transmission (PMTCT) program, disclosed that the mother-to-Child HIV infections have increased the HIV prevalence in the district to 6.2 percent, which she said is above the national HIV prevalence of 5.5 percent.

Dr Kacukus disclosed that 15 to 70 percent mother-to-child HIV transmissions occur during child birth while 15 -100 percent occur during breastfeeding.

Ms Petua Babirye, the EOC Principal Education and Training officer, criticised education learning institutions for not providing the necessary care such as good diet to HIV positive children in their institutions.

This, Ms Babirye said, is impacting negatively on the children, adding that inclusive development cannot be realized when 38 per cent of the population is living under absolute poverty and 3 per cent of children have never gone to school.

Ms Safia Nalule, the EOC chairperson, in a speech read by Ms Petua Babirye said the Parish Development Model (PDM) program as a strategy for inclusiveness is not only meant to faster wealth creation but also a means of bringing services closer to the people.

Mr Abdul Batambuze, the Kayunga chief administrative officer, faulted EOC for giving local governments directives without giving them funds.

“In some cases EOC tells us to build a school or health centre in a particular location, when we don’t have funds to do so. Such directives are unrealistic,” he said. But Ms Babirye called on local governments to plan and budget properly so that such directives don’t arise.