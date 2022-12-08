Heavy rain cuts off roads in Kyegegwa, Kitagwenda

The ongoing heavy rain in Tooro Sub-region in western Uganda has destroyed bridges and roads, paralysing transport in the districts of Kyegegwa and Kitagwenda.

Some of the affected roads include Kakabala-Kigambo, Hapuuyo-Kasule via Nabingoola in Mubende district, and Hapuuyo-Kyegegwa road.

Others are Kyegegwa-Kazo road and Kyamaja-Ntuuntu-Magoma-Gasani road that connects Kakabala and Kigambo sub-counties.

Residents said they have been experiencing heavy rain for the past two weeks.

Mr Justus Ajuna, a resident of Hapuuyo Sub-county, said locals find it hard to cross Kaija bridge due to continuous flooding.

He said the matter was brought to the attention of the district authorities a week ago, but no action has been taken.

“It is unfortunate that we cannot use Kakabala-Nabingoola road because it is in a sorry state. The contractor that has been working on the road left without handing over the road to the district leaders,” he added.

The chairperson of Kyegegwa District, Mr John Kisoke, said both Nabingoola-Kakabala road and Nyakabiiso bridge are still under construction.

“We are going to sit as a roads committee with our Members of Parliament and the contractor to come up with a way forward. The district contractor has not handed over the road to us,” he said.

The bridge at Nyakabiiso Swamp on the tributary of River Muzizi was also swept away by the running water.

This has affected residents travelling from Kakabala to Kigambo.

The bridge was still under construction by PEKASA Construction Company.

A makeshift bridge has since been constructed by locals to help pedestrians cross the river. Vehicles cannot cross the makeshift bride.

In Kitagwenda, River Mpanga bridge on Kamwenge-Kitagwenda road was flooded last week.

Heavy trucks now use Kamwenge-Ibanda road to travel to Kitagwenda. The truck drivers carrying farm produce spend more hours trying to navigate through the affected road.

The chairperson for Kitagwenda, Mr Ismail Mushemeza, said the district has no tarmac road.

“The only 73-kilometre road, which connects to Rubirizi and Kasese districts is in a sorry state. The transport is always paralysed when the bridge at River Mpanga floods,” he said.