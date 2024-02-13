Herbalist survives excommunication in Tororo

The office of the Tororo deputy Resident District Commissioner has turned down a move by the residents of Amagoro village Nyalakot parish Morukatipe sub-county Tororo to forcefully evict a herbalist operating in the area.

The charged residents had petitioned the office of the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) to permit them to evict one David Kera whom they are accusing of being responsible for mysterious deaths that have occurred in the area.

Additionally, they attribute the high school dropout rate among their children to his continuous cleansing of people with charms.

In a community meeting today, deputy Resident District Commissioner Mr. Albert Amula dismissed the grounds being presented by the community as unfounded.

The herbalist [Kera] claimed those who pushed to have him chased from the area were among those he had treated and defaulted on payments even after being healed. Mr. Amula made the decision based on this claim.

"Despite not having any grudges against anyone in this village, I have discovered that those who are pushing for my expulsion are people I have treated and have not paid me for; I demand huge sums of money from them so they believe that changing me will free them,'' said the herbalist.

A call for unity among residents was made, as well as a warning against making false statements that could threaten someone's life.

Those whom the herbalist had offended or threatened to kill or make mad were encouraged to file a police report.

As he noted, some of the fights could be the result of high poverty levels in households. He challenged residents to engage in government programs like the Parish Development Model.

Ayub Owing who presented the petition said the pinned witch doctor was also excommunicated from his village of birth in the Moru zone of Molo Sub County for his witchcraft.

'’This is to inform your office that the continuous presence of Mr. David Kera in this area poses a security threat. In light of this, we would like to request your permission to excommunicate him from this area, in order to protect us from his evil acts’’ reads part of the petition.

The petition also highlighted the pending move by the residents to give a vote of no confidence to the village LCI chairperson Simon Peter Oboi accusing him of defending the accused herbalist.

Meanwhile, the LCI in his defense dismissed the claims that the herbalist is a security threat in the area noting that there are no records filed in his office accusing the herbalist of any criminal offence.