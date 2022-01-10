How schools influenced reopening of Old Taxi Park

Taxis operate from the revamped Old Taxi Park in Kampala on January 9. PHOTO/STEPHEN OTAGE

By  STEPHEN OTAGE

What you need to know:

  • Government has opened a section of the park to taxi operators to use ahead of the reopening of schools.

Two weeks ago, more than six taxi operators associations agreed to bury the hatchet and approach government to reopen the Old Taxi Park ahead of the new school term starting today. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.