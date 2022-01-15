Hima cement factory fire kills three, injures 8

Operations at Hima Cement Factory in Kasese District in western Uganda have been suspended following Saturday afternoon fire that broke out at the premises and left three staff members dead.

Eight others were rushed to hospital in critical condition.

“Our operations at the Hima Plant have been stopped as we take stock of this incident and to ensure that the fire is fully contained. The health and safety of our employees and all stakeholders remains our number one priority,” the factory’s chief executive officer, Mr Jean-Michel Pons said in a statement.

He said preliminary investigations indicated that a team of staff were doing installation works at a light diesel oil tank inside the factory before the fire broke out.

“What we know so far is that a team staff was doing installation works at the light diesel oil tank when the incident happened. Our team is working with the authorities to further investigate the incident and to ascertain the course of events,” Mr Pons added.

He said they were able to contain the fire with the help of police fire brigade and UPDF sodiers.

Those who sustained injuries were taken to Kilembe Hospital in Kasese District.