Hima cement factory fire kills three, injures 8

Smoke billows from the Hima Cement Factory plant in Kasese District on January 15, 2022. PHOTO/COURTESY 

By  Morris Mumbere Alex Ashaba  &  Joel Kaguta

What you need to know:

  • According to Hima Cement factory, at least three of it's workers had been confirmed dead by Saturday evening.  

Operations at Hima Cement Factory in Kasese District in western Uganda have been suspended following Saturday afternoon fire that broke out at the premises and left three staff members dead.
Eight others were rushed to hospital in critical condition.

