Cement truck knocks four family members dead along Kampala-Jinja road

Police officers pictured looking at the wreckage of the cement truck that overturned after knocking four family members dead at Najjembe Trading Centre in Buikwe District along Jinja-Kampala highway. PHOTO/ DENIS EDEMA

By  Denis Edema

What you need to know:


Four people have been confirmed dead and another seriously hurt after a truck transporting cement knocked them at Najjembe Trading Centre in Buikwe District along Jinja-Kampala highway. 
Police have identified the deceased as 23-year-old Faith Akumu and her one-year-old daughter, Promise Awori. Akumu’s sisters Rose Anyango, 14 and Shamila Kimono, 3 were also killed in the accident while their neighbour’s son, Eric Ojara, 8, is in hospital fighting for his life.

