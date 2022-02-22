A section of the boys’ dormitory that was ravaged by the February 22, 2022 fire. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

|

National

Prime

How 12-year-old pupil was killed in school fire

amos

By  Amos Ngwomoya

What you need to know:

  • Matthew Amanya suffocated to death as he attempted to go back to the burning building to rescue his property.

There was a sombre mood at Good Times Primary School in Kawaala Village, Rubaga Division, Kampala, yesterday following a fire outbreak that left one pupil dead and property worth millions of shillings destroyed.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.